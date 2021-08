The last Bank of England meeting at the start of August was mildly bullish. The Bank of England managed to communicate that it was laying the groundwork for gradual policy normalisation. Growth and inflation were revised higher with GDP projected to increase to 6.0% in 2022. Inflation (which the BoE see as transitory) is seen as spiking this year to 4.00%, but then receding back to 2.5% in 2022. The bank also signals intention by saying that the balance sheet reduction could occur at 0.5% now rather than the 1.5% previous level required.