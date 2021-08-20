The Maddens’ great idea: Encore Enrichment

An Encore Enrichment volunteer, Alvin Hurst, practices leash work with a dog named Andy. Submitted photo

Four years ago, Julie and Tom Madden moved to Jacksonville to retire. With time on their hands, they established a plan to increase the number of adoptable dogs in shelters.

First, the two volunteered at the former Cheaha Regional Humane Society and noticed that people adopted friendly, well-behaved dogs. Often, dogs that were cowering in fear, resisting a leash or exhibiting other undesirable behaviors were left behind.

The Maddens decided to look for a building where Julie could conduct classes and teach dogs a certain skill set known as nose work. Then, the couple had an even bigger idea. Why not find a building that would allow them to train shelter dogs to exhibit good behavior and become more adoptable?

The activities that the dogs needed, they concluded, involved spending time with humans, learning to walk on a leash, making eye contact with humans and doing any activity that helped the dogs be more confident. They named their idea for such a program Encore Enrichment (EE), since the training enriches the dogs’ lives.

The Maddens acquired the former cerebral palsy center on McClellan Boulevard, which, after a few months of cleaning and painting, proved to be an ideal place. Thus far, dozens of dogs have enjoyed the nosework classes. The Maddens have provided obedience classes to privately owned dogs, and they have trained about 350 shelter dogs with an 87 percent adoption rate.

“We had a feeling this program would take off,” Julie said.

The Maddens use the income from the nose work and obedience classes to support the shelter-dog program. EE’s van holds five shelter dogs, and an employee drives them to the training center where they spend six hours on Mondays through Thursdays for two weeks. A staff of two employees, plus volunteers, clean the air-conditioned facility on Fridays. Also, private classes take place on Fridays and Saturdays.

The biggest problem the program has is increasing funds to support the program. The Maddens have received several much-appreciated small grants and have several monthly donors, but the COVID-19 virus hurt the program. The Maddens are seeking more funds and volunteers.

“If enough people could contribute only ten dollars a month, that would help keep the program going,” Julie said. “Many dog lovers feel overwhelmed when deciding to help dogs in shelters, but this is an easy way to help.”

Also, the Maddens and their staff need more volunteers to play with and walk the dogs or to clean, do laundry, do light yardwork, and to assist employees in other ways.

Volunteers may bring to the center items such as cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, bleach, hot dogs, cheese and dog treats.

One of the two employees at EE is Charley Jones, who has a couple of decades of experience working at area animal shelters. She has always loved shelter dogs and heard of the Maddens’ desire to improve their lives. She applied for the job to work with EE and was hired.

“People who love dogs may come and volunteer for only an hour,” she said. “They can spend time with the dogs and help us teach them to sit, stay, walk on a leash, and learn how to enter and exit a crate, which is important, so they don’t dash out and get hit by a car.”

Jones encourages all dog lovers to consider volunteering and/or donating to keep the program going and to help even more shelter dogs.

A special program at EE allows anyone who adopts a dog from a shelter to get for two free (of the three recommended) classes, a $135 offer. The first obedience class, which includes an interview with the owner and an evaluation of the dog, costs $70. The follow-up class is $65, and subsequent classes are $50 an hour. Nose work classes cost $140 for six weekly classes. Dog baths cost $5-20 depending on the size of the dog. Photo shoots for three poses is $10 or five for $15. For information about nose work or obedience classes, call 256-403-0723 or visit the Facebook page or the website https//eec4sd.org. EE is located at 301 E A Darden Drive.