Drayer: Joe Smith has been Mariners’ new impact arm since trade deadline

By Shannon Drayer
MyNorthwest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Mariners take on the Houston Astros in a three-game weekend series, the spotlight that will be placed on the July 27 trade between the two teams will be unavoidable. With a portion of the fan base, the feeling is that adding Abraham Toro is nice, but Kendall Graveman (or his mere presence) would have prevented every single one of the Mariners’ 10 losses since that day. A more pragmatic group would note that the Mariners had to limit Graveman’s usage because of the bone tumor in his cervical spine, and that without Toro’s production the Mariners would not have even been in position to need his leverage arm late in games.

