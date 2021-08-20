Taco Bell location in Richardson undergoing renovations
The dining room of the Taco Bell at 1606 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson, is closed for renovations, though the restaurant's drive-thru will remain open for the majority of the work, according to a company spokesperson. Construction is expected to be completed by early October. The fast-food restaurant offers staples such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos, as well as desserts, drinks and more. The East Belt Line Road restaurant is one of only two Taco Bell locations in Richardson, with the other located at 517 W. Arapaho Road. 972-783-4689. www.tacobell.com.communityimpact.com
