Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Taco Bell location in Richardson undergoing renovations

By William C. Wadsack
Posted by 
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The dining room of the Taco Bell at 1606 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson, is closed for renovations, though the restaurant's drive-thru will remain open for the majority of the work, according to a company spokesperson. Construction is expected to be completed by early October. The fast-food restaurant offers staples such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos, as well as desserts, drinks and more. The East Belt Line Road restaurant is one of only two Taco Bell locations in Richardson, with the other located at 517 W. Arapaho Road. 972-783-4689. www.tacobell.com.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Tacos#Burritos#Drive Thru#Fast Food#Food Drink
Related
Posted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Torchy’s Tacos plans to bring a second location to Frisco

Torchy’s Tacos is planning to open a second Frisco location at 1555 US 380, Ste. 100, per information provided through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website. The website states work to remodel the building to fit the restaurant is expected to last about four months and finish in October. The future restaurant will offer Torchy's Tacos' traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain opened its first Frisco location off Preston Road earlier this summer. www.torchystacos.com.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Each & Every Detail event planners relocate in McKinney

Each & Every Detail relocated June 5 from 230 E. Hunt St., Ste. 102, McKinney, to 103 E. Virginia St., Ste. 208, McKinney. Each & Every Detail provides wedding and event planning services, stationery and accessories. Interested parties can receive complimentary consultations for services or to view products by appointment Tuesday through Saturday. 214-542-1317. www.eachandeverydetail.com.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Waffle House in McKinney to undergo renovations

The Waffle House at 1432 N. Central Expressway, McKinney, is scheduled to undergo renovations beginning in January. A Waffle House spokesperson said the renovations are routine in nature and will address any necessary roof repairs and minor cosmetic interior items, which would result in some newer finishes. Renovations should be completed in about a month. The 24-hour restaurant serves an array of breakfast and lunch options, including waffles, eggs, hash browns, hamburgers and sandwiches. 972-542-2674. https://locations.wafflehouse.com/mckinney-tx-1085.
Richardson, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Alamo Drafthouse sets new reopening date for Richardson location

According to its website, Alamo Drafthouse plans to reopen its theater at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 14, Richardson, on Sept. 3. The movie theater chain initially closed its locations in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but reopened its Richardson location in August 2020 before closing again in early October. Earlier this summer, Alamo Drafthouse published a tentative date of Aug. 13 for the theater's reopening. Once the Richardson location does reopen, the chain plans to offer a smaller menu of food and drinks than it did before as well as the option for a contactless experience when ordering food. 972-534-2120. www.drafthouse.com/theater/richardson.
Southlake, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Market by Macy's in Southlake Town Square to reopen in October 2021

Market by Macy's, located at 321 State St., Southlake, is expected to reopen in October 2021. The location closed in July to undergo renovations aiming to create "a brighter and more open shopping environment," according to a press release. Market by Macy's Southlake Town Square location was the first of its kind in the country, opening in February 2020 and offering an assortment of merchandise and products catered toward men, women, kids, beauty, home and gifts. This location is expected to similarly model the WestBend location in Fort Worth, which open in January. www.macys.com.
Richardson, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sweet Daze Dessert Bar in Richardson announces upcoming closure

Sweet Daze Dessert Bar will close Sept. 17, according to an announcement made on its Instagram page. Owner Holly Nguyen said she plans to shift her focus to her other business, OMG Tacos, which is located in the Richardson Restaurant Park. Nguyen said she also has other retail projects in Celina, Texas, that will break ground soon. The dessert bar, located at 581 W. Campbell Road, Richardson, offers soft-serve ice cream; doughnuts; cereal pops; cake pops; cake slices; and beverages, such as lemonade and cold brew. The business also offers catering. 972-707-7295. www.sweetdaze.com.
Lewisville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Boomer Jack's Grill and Bar plans to build new restaurant in Lewisville

Boomer Jack's Grill and Bar is planning to build a new restaurant in Lewisville. Representatives for the business received approval from the Lewisville City Council on Aug. 16 for changes to some of the standards involved with constructing a new restaurant fronting I-35E. The site at 2437 S. Stemmons Freeway is located within the city's IH-35E Corridor Overlay District, requiring council approval for the changes.
Posted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popeyes to open new location later this year on Coit Road in Plano

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen plans to open in the third quarter of 2021 at 6100 Coit Road, Plano. Construction of the new 2,700-square-foot eatery, which will feature a drive-thru, began late last year, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website. Popeyes specializes in fried chicken with Cajun and Creole flavor profiles, according to the company website. Its menu includes the chain’s classic chicken sandwich, spicy fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and more. A phone number is not yet available. www.popeyes.com.
Lewisville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Bull-riding competition and more events happening in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village

Featured event Sept. 18: See professional bull riders at Lewisville Rodeo Arena. The city of Lewisville and Cox Event Productions will host the Professional Bull Riders at the Lewisville Rodeo Arena on Sept. 18. There will be a special cattle drive parade down Main Street to usher in the riders. A mix of newcomers and veteran riders, who are part of the PBR’s Touring Pro Division, will compete. The event features 35 contestants, each riding one bull, with 12 advancing to the championship round for another bull ride. The winner will be based on the combined score from both rounds of bull riding. Proceeds benefit the veterans charity Boot Campaign, which offers a variety of programs to help restore the lives of veterans and military families. Also during the event, the city of Lewisville will hold a ceremony to rename the venue the Bill Weaver Arena after one of its former mayors who was integral in the arena being built. 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.) $25. Lewisville Rodeo Arena, 101 Parkway Drive. 972-219-3710. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/nuh65cxr Rodeo: https://PBR.com.
Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Nack Theater in Frisco will host Renee’s Jerk Chicken food truck

Renee’s Jerk Chicken will operate outside Nack Theater on set days beginning Aug. 19 at 6711 Oak St., Frisco. The traveling Jamaican restaurant specializes in smoked jerk chicken, and entrees include jerk chicken plates, salad and tacos. Dishes with oxtail are also available. Renee’s food truck will operate in front of Nack Theater from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday. 469-795-8303. www.reneesjerkchicken.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy