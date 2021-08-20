Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Online banking down: Santander, Natwest, Halifax and TSB apps and websites broken

By Andrew Griffin
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4Am9_0bXYOkvV00

The apps run by many of the UK’s biggest banks all appear to have been hit by technical problems at the same time.

Users of the Santander , Natwest , Halifax and TSB websites and apps complained they were unable to access online banking as usual.

Santander said on Twitter that it was aware of an issue that was stopping some of its customers from logging on. It suggested that users switch between WiFi and data connections and see if they were able to get online.

Natwest also acknowledged the issues and suggested that the problems could be related to what network provider customers are using. It also suggested that customers might find success if they switch between different kinds of connections, presumably to try with a different network.

HSBC also said that it was aware of the problems, and said they only appeared to be affecting some of its customers. “We’re really sorry and are working hard to fix this,” it wrote, and asked customers to call if they have urgent issues.

Some suggested that at least some of the issues might not actually be the result of problems with the banking apps themselves, but with a problem with Sky Internet, which appears to be wrongly routing internet traffic so that some websites are not working.

As such, people might have some success changing their DNS to use Google’s, which can be done relatively simply from the browser . But switching onto a phone’s data connection rather than WiFi may have some of the same effect.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

218K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natwest#Online Banking#Internet Banking#Tsb#Halifax#Tsb#Wifi#Sky Internet#Dns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

HSBC DOWN: Banking App Offline, Thousands Get Error

HSBC’s mobile app is currently unavailable, preventing thousands of customers from logging in. HSBC customers have complained that they cannot access the banking tool, which is used to check balances, transfer funds and generate codes for online banking. Express Online has contacted the bank to inquire about the problem and when the app will be back online. Independent website Down Detector has received thousands of reports that the HSBC app is not working.
yourmoney.com

Massive bank app outage at several major banks

Hundreds of banking customers have complained about being locked out of their accounts or being unable to logon to banking apps. The issues started early this morning according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. The website showed a surge in reported issues at Santander, HSBC, TSB, First Direct, Natwest, Co-op Bank, RBS and Halifax.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Revolut Adds Earned Wage Feature to Banking App

Global neobank Revolut is offering a new feature called Payday. Revolut will now enable its users to instantly access a portion of their salary as they earn it from approved employers. Payday is cost-free for employers and is designed to give employees more control and flexibility over their finances. Revolut...
thepaypers.com

PayPal to enable cryptocurrency services for UK consumers

PayPal has announced plans to enable British customers buy, hold, and sell digital currencies, starting this week. The announcement marks the first international expansion of PayPal’s cryptocurrency products, which first launched in the US in October 2020, according to CNBC. The online payments company’s crypto feature lets customers buy or sell Bitcoin, Bitcoin cash, Ethereum or Litecoin with as little as GBP 1. Users can also track cryptocurrency prices in real-time and find educational content on the market.
Economythepaypers.com

Mastercard, Natwest Group launch Pay by Bank app

Mastercard and NatWest Group have launched Pay by Bank app (PbBa) to mobile banking app users across the NatWest Group brands: NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank, and Coutts, according to IBS Intelligence. PbBa is a new payment method that lets people pay online from their banking app. It...
Technologyfinextra.com

NatWest launches app to help renters spilt shared bills

NatWest has developed an app called 'Housemate' that helps renters living in shared housing split and pay their bills. Using Experian's Open Banking platform, the app can track who owes each other money and could provide an easy way to repay instantly. NatWest also says the app could help renters build their history with Experian.
Technologycryptocoingossip.com

PayPal Launches Crypto Services in UK

Starting Monday, PayPal’s U.K. customers can buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Customers can buy as little as £1 ($1.3) worth of the cryptocurrencies using their bank account, PayPal balance, or debit card through a crypto tab on PayPal’s website and mobile app. The U.K. is...
Retailatlanticcitynews.net

An app that encourages online merchants to visit offline

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/ThePRTree): A next-generation hyperlocal marketplace is launching its first kind of service in Gurugram. It allows customers to book services in their nearby outlet, see their offers, view the digital catalog with a scan of a QR Code in just one go. Gobo is Hyperlocal...
cheddar.com

Pros and Cons of Connected Banking Apps

According to LendingTree, 58% of consumers have their bank account connected to another platform. Bryce McAvoy, Senior Product Manager at LendingTree, joins Cheddar to discuss the rise in using finance apps, and how innovation in these apps helps consumers stay on top of their finances.
TechnologyTom's Guide

How to know if someone blocked your number

It's a terrible feeling: You meet someone new, you hit it off really well, and you're texting back and forth a dozen times a day. But then the responses get fewer and farther between. Then they taper off entirely. And all you can do is wonder, "Did they block me?"
cybersecdn.com

JPMorgan Chase Bank Notifies Customers of Data Exposure

JPMorgan Chase Bank last week sent out notification letters to inform customers that their personal information might have been inadvertently exposed to other customers. The New York City-based financial services provider has started informing customers that, due to a technical bug, their personal information might have been exposed to other customers. The data was viewable on chase.com or in the Chase Mobile app.
Australiagcaptain.com

Australia Arrests Maersk Captain After Submarine Cable is Damaged by Dragging Anchor

Australia has charged the Master of a Maersk containership after his ship allegedly damaged a critical underwater cable connecting Western Australia with Singapore. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) charged the 59-year-old Ukranian captain of the MV Maersk Surabaya, a Liberia-flagged containership, after a section of the Australia Singapore Cable was damaged on August 1, approximately 6 miles off Perth.
PhotographyYakima Herald Republic

Sell Photos Online: 15 Websites & Tips to Sell More

Attention shutterbugs: Do you bring your camera everywhere you go, snapping perfect shot after perfect shot?. You can turn that hobby into a side hustle and learn how to sell photos online and make money. Cash in on your love for photography by selling photos online. Stock photography sites and...
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

New UI for Nest Hub apps leaks online

(Pocket-lint) - It seems that Google Nest Hub may be getting its own app launcher and a more hands-on user interface. Traditionally these smart displays are designed to be used with voice commands more than anything else, but if a recent leak is any indication things might be set to change.
InternetItproportal

Square Online: website builder, ecommerce, and more

Square is a popular and well-known ecommerce solution, with a native site builder that has helped thousands of businesses get online fast and ranks among the best website builders, as well as being one of the best website builders for ecommerce and the best website builders for small business, via its ownership of Weebly.
Internetkomando.com

20 websites most guilty of tracking what you do online

Thanks to the internet, modern lingo updates itself at the speed of light. Original terms pop up like weeds, and by the time you finally pick them up, you turn around to discover even more concepts have emerged, creating entirely new sentences that wouldn’t make sense in any other context. Case in point: “Cookies are stalking your every click and reporting back on your browsing history.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy