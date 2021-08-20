Cryptoexchange Binance to step up anti-money laundering checks

FRANKFURT, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said on Friday that it was bringing in new customer checks for anti-money laundering requirements with immediate effect.

Binance has been under pressure from global regulators including the United States, Britain, Japan, Germany and Italy prompting it to suspend some of its products including leveraged trading and stock tokens. (Reporting by Krisztian Sandor Editing by Rachel Armstrong)