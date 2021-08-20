Cancel
Hancock County, MS

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR WOOD...PORTAGE AND MARATHON COUNTIES At 838 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Council Grounds State Park to 6 miles southwest of Mosinee to near Babcock, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Mosinee around 845 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Wisconsin Rapids, Lake Wazeecha, Bevent, Whiting and Amherst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Outagamie; Portage; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Portage, Winnebago, Waushara, southern Waupaca and southwestern Outagamie Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 955 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Amherst to near Wautoma. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Waupaca, Wautoma, Redgranite, Whiting, Amherst, Plainfield, Fremont and Napowan Scout Camp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Brown County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Redwood, Renville, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for south central Minnesota. Target Area: Brown; Redwood; Renville; Yellow Medicine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Redwood, southeastern Yellow Medicine, northwestern Brown and southwestern Renville Counties through 830 AM CDT At 803 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wabasso, or 12 miles southwest of Redwood Falls, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Redwood Falls around 820 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Franklin and Morton. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 14 between mile markers 44 and 64. U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 56 and 88. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Harrison and east central Hancock Counties through 730 PM CDT At 648 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Long Beach, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gulfport, Long Beach, Bay St. Louis and Diamondhead. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 18 and 32. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Buffalo County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Jackson, La Crosse, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buffalo; Jackson; La Crosse; Trempealeau Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Buffalo, north central La Crosse, western Jackson and Trempealeau Counties through 930 AM CDT At 841 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Strum to Fountain City. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winona, Arcadia, Whitehall, Osseo, Galesville, Blair, Independence, Strum, Fountain City, North Bend, Price, Dodge, Franklin, York, Eleva, Northfield, Ettrick, Alma Center, Levis and Taylor. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Phillips County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Phillips EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113 degrees. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Coahoma Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR WOOD...PORTAGE AND EASTERN MARATHON COUNTIES At 857 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Dutch Corners to 7 miles northeast of Weston to near Bevent to Lake Wazeecha, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Bevent around 905 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Whiting and Amherst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Harrison County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Harrison and southern Jackson Counties through 515 PM CDT At 429 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Vancleave to near Moss Point. Movement was southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hickory Hills around 435 PM CDT. Latimer around 445 PM CDT. Ocean Springs around 500 PM CDT. St. Martin, Gulf Hills and Gulf Park Estates around 505 PM CDT. D`iberville around 510 PM CDT. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 43 and 74. Interstate 110 in Mississippi between mile markers 3 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
East Carroll Parish, LAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Carroll, Franklin, Madison, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with daytime heat index values up to 115. Overnight temperatures warmer than 75 degrees. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, far southeast Arkansas, and western Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Amite County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Dearborn County, INweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland; Union; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee, Northern Oconto County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Forest, southeastern Lincoln, Menominee, Waupaca, northern Oconto, northwestern Outagamie, Langlade and Shawano Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 902 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Dutch Corners to 11 miles northeast of Weston to Bevent to near New Rome. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Antigo and Wittenberg around 915 AM CDT. Neopit around 935 AM CDT. Hartman Creek State Park around 940 AM CDT. White Lake, Chain O` Lakes-King, Gardner Dam Scout Camp and Big Smokey Falls around 945 AM CDT. Shawano and Keshena around 950 AM CDT. Waupaca around 955 AM CDT. Mountain, Legend Lake, Bear Paw Scout Camp, Carter, South Branch and McCaslin Mountain Natural Area around 1000 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include College Of Menominee Nation, Schmidt Corner, Lake Noseum, Breed, Ackley Wildlife Area, Mattoon, Northport, Polar, Sugar Bush and Hayes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Portage County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Portage, Waushara by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Portage; Waushara Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Portage and northwestern Waushara Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 937 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Whiting to Plainfield. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Plainfield around 940 AM CDT. Whiting around 950 AM CDT. Stevens Point around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Amherst. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Coahoma County, MSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coahoma; Quitman; Tallahatchie EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113 degrees. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Coahoma Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Coahoma County, MSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coahoma; Quitman; Tallahatchie EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113 degrees. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Coahoma Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...Through 8 PM CDT this evening, and again from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Catahoula Parish, LAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values in excess of 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Adams County. In Louisiana, Catahoula and Concordia Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening, and from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Clay County, TXweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...Clay County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Barron County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Rusk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Rusk, eastern Dunn, Chippewa, northwestern Eau Claire and southeastern Barron Counties through 900 AM CDT At 832 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near New Auburn to near Elk Mound. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near New Auburn around 835 AM CDT. Lake Hallie around 840 AM CDT. Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls around 845 AM CDT. Lake Wissota around 850 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ladysmith and Cadott. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 52 and 72. U.S. Highway 53 between mile markers 86 and 128. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Coahoma County, MSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coahoma; Quitman; Tallahatchie EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113 degrees. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Coahoma Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lyon, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lyon; Osceola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LYON...NORTHWESTERN OSCEOLA AND SOUTH CENTRAL NOBLES COUNTIES At 1005 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ellsworth, or 11 miles northeast of Rock Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Little Rock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

