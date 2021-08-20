Heat Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 possible. * WHERE...Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. For the first Excessive Heat Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. For the second Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.