Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Feliciana Parish, LA

Heat Advisory issued for East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Feliciana; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Wilkinson, Amite, Pike and Walthall Counties. In Louisiana, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana and East Feliciana Parishes. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
West Feliciana Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
County
East Feliciana Parish, LA
City
Amite City, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Index#Walthall Counties#East Feliciana Parishes#The Heat Advisory#The Excessive Heat Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Hidalgo County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hidalgo THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN HIDALGO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Outagamie; Portage; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Portage, Winnebago, Waushara, southern Waupaca and southwestern Outagamie Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 955 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Amherst to near Wautoma. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Waupaca, Wautoma, Redgranite, Whiting, Amherst, Plainfield, Fremont and Napowan Scout Camp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Brown County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Redwood, Renville, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for south central Minnesota. Target Area: Brown; Redwood; Renville; Yellow Medicine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Redwood, southeastern Yellow Medicine, northwestern Brown and southwestern Renville Counties through 830 AM CDT At 803 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wabasso, or 12 miles southwest of Redwood Falls, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Redwood Falls around 820 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Franklin and Morton. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 14 between mile markers 44 and 64. U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 56 and 88. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Phillips County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Phillips EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113 degrees. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Coahoma Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Buffalo County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Jackson, La Crosse, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buffalo; Jackson; La Crosse; Trempealeau Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Buffalo, north central La Crosse, western Jackson and Trempealeau Counties through 930 AM CDT At 841 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Strum to Fountain City. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winona, Arcadia, Whitehall, Osseo, Galesville, Blair, Independence, Strum, Fountain City, North Bend, Price, Dodge, Franklin, York, Eleva, Northfield, Ettrick, Alma Center, Levis and Taylor. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR WOOD...PORTAGE AND MARATHON COUNTIES At 838 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Council Grounds State Park to 6 miles southwest of Mosinee to near Babcock, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Mosinee around 845 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Wisconsin Rapids, Lake Wazeecha, Bevent, Whiting and Amherst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 332 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over southern portions of the Chiricahua Mountains. This will cause small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Cochise County
East Carroll Parish, LAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Carroll, Franklin, Madison, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with daytime heat index values up to 115. Overnight temperatures warmer than 75 degrees. * WHERE...Northeast Louisiana, far southeast Arkansas, and western Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR WOOD...PORTAGE AND EASTERN MARATHON COUNTIES At 857 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Dutch Corners to 7 miles northeast of Weston to near Bevent to Lake Wazeecha, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Bevent around 905 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Whiting and Amherst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dearborn County, INweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland; Union; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee, Northern Oconto County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Forest, southeastern Lincoln, Menominee, Waupaca, northern Oconto, northwestern Outagamie, Langlade and Shawano Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 902 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Dutch Corners to 11 miles northeast of Weston to Bevent to near New Rome. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Antigo and Wittenberg around 915 AM CDT. Neopit around 935 AM CDT. Hartman Creek State Park around 940 AM CDT. White Lake, Chain O` Lakes-King, Gardner Dam Scout Camp and Big Smokey Falls around 945 AM CDT. Shawano and Keshena around 950 AM CDT. Waupaca around 955 AM CDT. Mountain, Legend Lake, Bear Paw Scout Camp, Carter, South Branch and McCaslin Mountain Natural Area around 1000 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include College Of Menominee Nation, Schmidt Corner, Lake Noseum, Breed, Ackley Wildlife Area, Mattoon, Northport, Polar, Sugar Bush and Hayes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Mccurtain County, OKweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: McCurtain HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values from 105 to 109 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Much of our four state area of southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, eastern Texas and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Clay County, TXweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...Clay County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Catahoula Parish, LAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values in excess of 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Adams County. In Louisiana, Catahoula and Concordia Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening, and from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Barron County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Rusk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Rusk, eastern Dunn, Chippewa, northwestern Eau Claire and southeastern Barron Counties through 900 AM CDT At 832 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near New Auburn to near Elk Mound. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near New Auburn around 835 AM CDT. Lake Hallie around 840 AM CDT. Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls around 845 AM CDT. Lake Wissota around 850 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ladysmith and Cadott. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 52 and 72. U.S. Highway 53 between mile markers 86 and 128. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: McCurtain HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values from 105 to 109 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Much of our four state area of southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, eastern Texas and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Clark County, MOweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Scotland HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This is the first of several days which could see dangerous levels of heat.
Coahoma County, MSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coahoma; Quitman; Tallahatchie EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113 degrees. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Coahoma Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Nemaha County, KSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Nemaha HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index peaking from 105 to 109 degrees today and tomorrow, and around 105 on Thursday. * WHERE...All of north-central, northeast, and east-central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Without taking precautions, heat illnesses like heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and even heat stroke are more likely to occur.
Caldwell Parish, LAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Caldwell, Ouachita, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Caldwell; Ouachita; Union EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111 expected. * WHERE...Union Parish, Ouachita Parish and Caldwell Parish. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy