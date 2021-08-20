J. Peter Pham to Promote Africa's Leading Role in the Energy Transition, Enhance U.S.-Africa Partnerships at African Energy Week in Cape Town

Are you looking for a company that can produce plastic products for you? Well, whether you are in need of plastic products for the agricultural, construction, textile, household, plumbing, medical, promotional, or telecommunications industry, Spicoly Plastics will have just the product for you. The company also makes use of the plastic injection moulding method, which means they can produce custom designs too! No matter how complex the design, their machinery can produce the product to spec. Not only this, but you can also have peace of mind knowing that their injection moulding machines produce far less waste in the production process.