Genesis GV60 debuts and, fortunately, looks aren’t everything

Somewhere in the multiverse there exists a timeline where Lexus went all-in on design at the turn of the millennium, allowing it to build up to a car as staggeringly beautiful as the 2021 Lexus LC 500 rather than delivering it out of nowhere like a surprise shock to the optic nerve. Hailing from an alternate dimension where the previous decade’s LFA supercar was more leading light than lingering afterthought, the LC 500 is, bar none, the most gorgeous (and underrated) vehicle to ever wear the Lexus badge, regardless of whether it’s found in coupe or convertible form.