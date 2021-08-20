Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Genesis GV60 debuts and, fortunately, looks aren’t everything

By Imad Khan
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Genesis, Hyundai's luxury offshoot, has unveiled new images of its first electric vehicle, and it's... unique to say the least. The Genesis GV60 is a crossover SUV that looks like a mix between a Tesla Model X and the Pontiac Aztek. It's the first car on Genesis' new dedicated E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) EV platform. Unfortunately, in its press release, Genesis did not give any details about the car regarding specs, range, price or features.

www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
445K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#The Genesis#Freelancer#Suv#Pontiac#Ev#Jaguar#Sbw#The Tesla Model S#Mercedes#The New York Times#The Washington Post#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Carsccenterdispatch.com

New Genesis GV60 Electric SUV Looks Fast

Korean luxury car brand Genesis has introduced its first all-electric model that uses parent Hyundai's dedicated electric vehicle (EV) platform. The new GV60 is an electrified crossover utility vehicle (CUV) that will lead the luxury brand to a more plugged-in future. The GV60 will use Hyundai Group's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which also underpins two other crossovers from the Group—the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 (Hyundai has plans to use E-GMP on around two dozen models by 2025).
Home & GardenPosted by
TheStreet

Genesis Reveals GV60 Electric Crossover

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis revealed exterior and interior images of GV60, the brand's first electric vehicle based on the dedicated EV platform known as E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), marking the brand's first move towards electrification. GV60's exterior design highlights its high-performance image along with...
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

2022 Genesis GV60 EV unveiled with funky paint and a floating crystal sphere

South Korean luxury automaker Genesis has unveiled a few production images of its 2022 GV60 EV, the brand’s first all-electric vehicle. And right off the bat, it bears a similar styling cue from sister company Kia’s EV6, the first Kia all-electric vehicle. It’s not exactly a bad thing, given the EV6’s distinctive silhouette is a welcome respite from the usual crossover styling.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla AI Day, Genesis GV60 Debut, And Chevy Bolt EV Recall Fiasco

InsideEVs is proud to present the seventieth episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the show covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.
Buying CarsCarscoops

2023 Nissan Z Coupe Revealed, 2023 Hyundai Elantra N Has U.S. Version Detailed, And New Genesis GV60:Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The battle between Ford and GM has taken a few interesting twists over the years. The latest is over trademark infringement. General Motors filed a trademark lawsuit against Ford claiming that the name of the ‘BlueCruise’ feature is too similar to its own ‘Super Cruise’ hands-free driver assistance technology. Not only has Ford asked the U.S. District Court in San Francisco to dismiss the lawsuit, they’ve also asked the U.S. Patent Office to rescind GM’s trademarks on the terms “Cruise” and “Super Cruise.”
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Genesis GV60's Gear Selector Is A Crazy Rotating Ball

Genesis neglected to show the world one of the most interesting features of the new GV60 EV when the model recently debuted. While the company described the vehicle's "Crystal Sphere" gearshift, it didn't show how fascinating the design was in operation. When off, the Crystal Sphere has a design that...
CarsPosted by
Tom's Guide

EVs could spell the death of muscle cars and that's okay

Chevy is taking its iconic Camaro and making it into an all-electric sedan, and this is just the latest muscle car getting the EV treatment. I appreciate that environmental pressures and the need to get with the times are seeing traditional car brands start to explore electrification. But I definitely didn't expect to hear about a true classic American muscle car potentially ditching gasoline for lithium-ion. The news had me worried about the future of muscle cars.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Genesis GV60 Filmed Looking Less Polarizing In Black Attire

Genesis has gifted the world with its first electric SUV, the GV60. While most Genesis SUVs share a common commendable styling, the GV60 begs to differ with its polarizing design, to say the least. Much of the fault goes to how the twin horizontal headlights look in contrast with the...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Genesis GV60 Name And Specs Confirmed During Certification Process

We've seen numerous Genesis GV60 prototypes in recent months. The first dedicated electric vehicle from Hyundai's luxury branch will slot below the GV70, but until now it's only been assumed the name is GV60. That's now confirmed, but not by Genesis. Rather, the name and some basic vehicle specifications cropped up during official certification testing.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The Chevy Camaro Dies in 2024, Will Be Replaced by Electric Sedan

Currently, the two-door, gas-fed Chevy Camaro is without a future. But it has a futuristic replacement, according to Automotive News. That replacement is an all-electric sedan. Commence double takes, spit takes, and hot takes. At least the four-door that's slated to succeed the Camaro is billed as a "performance" sedan.
CarsPosted by
Tom's Guide

9 essential tips for buying an electric car

Buying an electric car can feel daunting, especially if you don’t know a great deal about the tech and what you should be looking for. Our best electric cars list is a good place to start, but there’s a lot that you need to consider, including battery range, specs measured in kWh and other things gas car shoppers don’t have to worry about.
Buying CarsPosted by
InsideHook

Review: The 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Is a Beauty Among Beasts

Somewhere in the multiverse there exists a timeline where Lexus went all-in on design at the turn of the millennium, allowing it to build up to a car as staggeringly beautiful as the 2021 Lexus LC 500 rather than delivering it out of nowhere like a surprise shock to the optic nerve. Hailing from an alternate dimension where the previous decade’s LFA supercar was more leading light than lingering afterthought, the LC 500 is, bar none, the most gorgeous (and underrated) vehicle to ever wear the Lexus badge, regardless of whether it’s found in coupe or convertible form.
CarsMotorAuthority

Genesis GV60, Hennessey Venom F5, Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Car News Headlines

Genesis has presented the next step in its journey toward full electrification. The next step has come in the form of the GV60, a battery-electric compact crossover twinned with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. Hennessey's Venom F5 packs 1,817 hp and is claimed to top out at 311...
Carsentertainmentpaper.com

Genesis GV60 is an out of control electric extravagance SUV

Beginning delivered the principal photos of its new GV60 electric SUV on Wednesday and you folks, it’s great. In light of a similar E-GMP engineering as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the GV60 is Genesis’ first EV and it’ll go marked down in the US at some point one year from now.
Carsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Electric car Genesis GV60 based on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 presented

The Hyundai luxury division Genesis presents the first purely battery-electric branded model at the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) of the Hyundai Group. After the G80 electric, the GV60 is already the second battery-electric model from the Hyundai luxury brand, which is still young in Europe. The latter, however, is a combustion engine that has been converted into an electric car with a battery drive.
CarsCNET

2022 VW Jetta and GLI rock new looks, sharper tech

2022 Lincoln Navigator charts a familiar but fancier course. Why some Ford Bronco customers are getting new hardtop roofs. iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs. Report: iPhone 13 won't bring back Touch ID, Apple redesigning Mac Mini. Cadillac goes all-in on electric with the 2023 Lyriq.
CarsGreen Car Reports

Genesis GV60 EV, Kia Sorento PHEV, Ioniq 6 timing: Today’s Car News

Genesis shows an electric crossover that’s related to the Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. The Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid is rated at 32 electric miles. And is the Ioniq 6 electric sedan delayed? This and more in this very Hyundai roundup, here at Green Car Reports. The Genesis luxury brand,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy