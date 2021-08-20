Cancel
Sandyston, NJ

Annual Sandyston Tractor Parade returns Saturday

New Jersey Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDYSTON — Sandyston's signature annual event returns this weekend, as hundreds of local residents are expected to attend the township's annual Tractor Parade Saturday. The parade kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at the municipal building, with participants expected to arrive starting at 2 p.m. Tractors will travel a 7-mile loop around Sandyston, greeted along the way by residents stationed on the route to watch the procession go by.

