Indian drug regulator panel recommends Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine - CNBC-TV18

Used syringes lie discarded in a bin after they were used to administer the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Mumbai, India, August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee has recommended emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's (CADI.NS) three-dose COVID-19 vaccine, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources.

The committee added that Zydus needs to submit additional data for the 2-dose regimen of its vaccine, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet.

The generic drugmaker, listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, applied for the authorisation of the vaccine ZyCoV-D on July 1, based on an efficacy rate of 66.6% in a late-stage trial of more than 28,000 volunteers nationwide.

If approved, Zydus Cadila's vaccine will be the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorisation in India after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Zydus Cadila and India's drug regulator did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

