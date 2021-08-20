Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Relative of Deutsche Welle reporter was killed by Taliban, German broadcaster says

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BERLIN (Reuters) - Taliban fighters hunting a journalist with Deutsche Welle have shot dead one member of his family and severely injured another, the German public broadcaster said late on Thursday.

The Islamist militant movement had promised it would allow free media and jobs for women - banned when it was last in power from 1996 to 2001 - when it gave its first news conference on Tuesday since capturing the capital Kabul.

But some Afghan journalists have complained of having been beaten and their homes raided since the Taliban seized the capital Kabul on Sunday.

Deutsche Welle (DW) said the Taliban had been doing a house-to-house search to find the journalist who was now working in Germany.

Other relatives were able to flee and are on the run now, according to the broadcaster.

“The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban ... is inconceivably tragic, and testifies to the acute danger in which all our employees and their families in Afghanistan find themselves,” DW Director General Peter Limbourg said, calling on the government in Berlin to take action.

“It is evident that the Taliban are already carrying out organized searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces. We are running out of time!”, he added, referring to desperate attempts by many Afghans to leave the country.

Deutsche Welle said the Taliban have raided the homes of at least three of its journalists.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

166K+
Followers
196K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Islamist#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Germany
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
101 WIXX

Germany looking at evacuations from Afghanistan after Kabul airport closes

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is looking into ways to evacuate people from Afghanistan beyond the window of opportunity to fly them out of Kabul airport, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday. “As long as the situation on the ground allows, we want to keep the air bridges active and...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Video reportedly shows Taliban execute Afghan police chief

Disturbing footage has emerged of an Afghan police chief being executed by the Taliban — after he surrendered to the militants, according to reports. Former BBC journalist Nasrin Nawa posted the gruesome video which appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, head of the police in Badghis province near Herat. The...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Officer slams Germany’s Kabul evacuation efforts

BERLIN — A German army officer trying to help Afghans at risk from the Taliban to flee their country has launched a blistering attack on Germany’s evacuation efforts. Cpt. Marcus Grotian told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday that he was “overwhelmed by disbelief at the way Germany’s governing parties and politicians disregarded warnings” about the Taliban advance and accused Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office of failing to step in when needed.
Public SafetyPosted by
Vice

Taliban Fighters Kill Journalist's Relative in 'Door-to-Door' Hunt

Taliban fighters hunting door-to-door for a journalist working for the German state broadcaster shot dead a member of his family, the network has said, amid warnings that the militant group is targeting a blacklist of “collaborators” for retribution. News of the killing came as an intelligence assessment warned that Taliban...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban whitewash violence against Afghan journalists with commission of inquiry

Movement of the taliban announced this Sunday the creation of a commission to investigate recent incidents of violence against communication professionals of which the insurgents themselves have been accused. “To prevent violence and harassment against journalists, we announce the formation of a tripartite committee,” announced the usual spokesman for the...
World101.9 KELO-FM

G7 need to talk about extending evacuations deadline from Kabul, Germany says

BERLIN (Reuters) – Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised countries need to coordinate evacuation efforts from Kabul airport and whether they should continue beyond the Aug 31 deadline set by the United States, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday. At their summit on Tuesday, G7 leaders...
WorldMarconews.com

Amid Taliban takeover, fear Afghanistan’s media landscape will ‘disappear’

WASHINGTON -- As journalists join the thousands of Afghans fleeing the country amid the Taliban’s return to power, media experts fear that the country's now-flourishing news landscape will cease to exist. “We're getting hundreds of requests a day from journalists who want to leave the country, and although our primary...
Foreign PolicyInternational Business Times

China Says Ready For 'Friendly Relations' With Taliban After Rout

China is ready to deepen "friendly and cooperative" relations with Afghanistan, a government spokeswoman said Monday, after the Taliban seized control of the country. Beijing has sought to maintain unofficial ties with the Taliban throughout the US' withdrawal from Afghanistan, which spurred an advance by the Islamist hardliners across the country that saw them capture the capital Kabul on Sunday.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Former Taliban commander warns of ‘years’ of fighting, if Kabul seeks military solution to current conflict

A former Taliban commander has told The Independent there should be a negotiated settlement to the war currently raging in Afghanistan to prevent “years” of fighting. “The Taliban can win victory, we can see how much of the country they already control, the army and the police are throwing away their guns and the people are welcoming them,” Syed Mohammad Akbar Agha said from his home in Kabul.“But that would mean more fighting in Afghanistan for years, so we obviously need a negotiated government.”It was inevitable, the former Taliban commander maintained, that provinces in the south like Helmand will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy