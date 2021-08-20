Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

As Covid-19 hospitalizations increase, a greater number of Americans are deciding to get vaccinated

By By Travis Caldwell, Dakin Andone, CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, more Americans have recently made the decision to get vaccinated than in the last six weeks. More than 1 million doses of the vaccine were reported administered Thursday, new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed, marking the first time since early July for the single-day change in reported doses. The average pace of those initiating vaccination is more than 70% higher than one month ago.

Pharmaceuticals
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public Health
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Called This State "One of the Worst"

In Florida, most counties are reporting COVID cases four times higher than last year, representing 20% of infections across the United States—right as the school year is starting. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Tampa Bay 10 about the dangers the state is in—but considered it a warning for us all. Read on for 9 pieces of his essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public Health
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
International Business Times

43 Fully Vaccinated Texans Die Of COVID-19, Mostly White Men

About 43 fully vaccinated people from Texas have died of COVID-19, according to the state's Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Between the dates Feb. 8 and July 14 of this year, the health department reported that 43 people who contracted the coronavirus have died despite being fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.
Public Health
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthstardem.com

CDC: 74% of COVID cases in study were among fully vaccinated; Walmart, Disney requiring vaccines

WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated persons made up 74% of a summer COVID-19 outbreak studied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC looked at coronavirus cases in Barnstable County, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. The findings were released Friday as fears of COVID’s Delta variant sparks renewed mask mandates and a growing list of private and public sector vaccine requirements for workers.
Olympia, WAyaktrinews.com

Who qualifies for a ‘religious exemption’ from the COVID-19 vaccine?

OLYMPIA, Wash. – One day after Washington Governor Jay Inslee expanded requirements for state employees who need to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the state says it’s still working through the process for employees who cite a religious exemption. State employees, teachers, school staff and volunteers, long-term care workers and others...
POTUSWashington Times

New wave of COVID-19 is not the fault of the unvaccinated

Why are President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly blaming and shaming “unvaccinated Americans” for this new wave of COVID-19? It’s time to think. Our own government is trying to demonize one group of Americans. Why?. This lie is so over-the-top, Pinocchio...
Public Health
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Big Warning For Us All

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding an alarm. If you are not vaccinated, you are in danger. If you are vaccinated, there are risks also. And if we don't stop the virus from spreading, more mutations may develop—and they may be even worse than Delta. Fauci spoke with Katie Couric, and gave 10 essential pieces of advice that could save your life. some of them new. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health
Parade

Here’s What Symptoms of COVID-19 Look Like if You’re Vaccinated

Sneezing, coughing, some fatigue … these are all symptoms that might signify a developing cold. But they might also be the early signs of COVID-19. But wait—you’re fully vaccinated. Could it still be COVID? It can be a little hard to know, but you shouldn’t assume they can’t be COVID symptoms just because you’re vaccinated. Here’s what you need to know about what COVID symptoms look like if you’re vaccinated.
Public Health
EatThis

These 8 States Have "Out of Control" COVID Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic is raging, and Americans are raging against it. The question is, how many will get vaccinated. According to a CNN analysis of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, "eight states, many of which have lagged the national average for vaccinations, have Covid-19 patients that account for at least 15% of their overall hospitalizations." These stats are straining to keep up with this surge. Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

