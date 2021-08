AVX-512 Although transistors in the 5-nm process are around 45 percent smaller than with the previously used 7-nm technology, the compute chips should remain almost as large as those of the current Zen 3 generation with a good 72 mm². According to the leak, AMD is not increasing the number of CPU cores per die, but is broadening the pipelines, including by supporting AVX-512 instructions. Larger caches are also conceivable. So far, the same CPU chips have been used for server (Epyc) and desktop processors (Ryzen).