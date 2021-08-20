Cancel
Humankind lands on GeForce NOW game streaming service

NVIDIA has today announced the new additions to its GeForce NOW game streaming service announcing that Humankind is one of nine games added this week to the GeForce NOW library. This GFN Thursday brings in the highly anticipated magnum opus from SEGA and Amplitude Studios, as well as exciting rewards to redeem for members playing Eternal Return as well as updates on the newest Fortnite Season 7 game mode, “Impostors,” streaming on GeForce NOW.

