Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky official: Don’t go to ER just for COVID test

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians who are not in need of emergency care should not visit hospitals for COVID-19 testing and should go to a pharmacy or contact their local health department for more resources instead, said Kentucky’s public health commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack.

Kentucky’s emergency rooms have been reeling from record-high ICU admissions among virus patients, Stack said Thursday. Patients who arrive at hospitals seeking only a test may have to wait hours and could be billed even if they leave without being tested.

Information on how to find a COVID-19 testing site in Kentucky is available online at https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-testing.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

544K+
Followers
302K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Emergency Care#Health Department#Covid#Ap#Stack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

US outbreaks force early reversals on in-person learning

ATLANTA (AP) — A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person learning or switched to hybrid models because of rapidly mounting coronavirus infections. More than 80 school districts or charter networks have closed or delayed in-person classes for at least one entire...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Wisconsin lawmaker asks for prayers for colleague with COVID

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The office of a Wisconsin lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of vaccine and mask mandates declined to update his condition on Tuesday, even as a fellow legislator asked for prayers, saying the state senator was hospitalized with COVID-19-induced pneumonia. Wisconsin state Sen. Andre Jacque...
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Florida mask debate split-screen: courtroom vs. classrooms

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The coronavirus is disrupting more classrooms in Florida while lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis argue against school mask mandates in a Tallahassee courtroom. Three more school districts announced hearings Tuesday to discuss stricter mask policies to avoid more disruptions as more staff and students are sent home due to COVID-19 infections and exposures.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Tennessee flooding prompts Biden disaster declaration

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration sought by Tennessee after record rainfall caused devastating floods that killed at least 22 people, according to a statement sent Tuesday. The action frees up federal aid to help with recovery efforts in Humphreys County, Biden’s statement...
Vermont StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Vermont hiring more contact tracers due to delta surge

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Health is increasing its contact tracing staff as COVID-19 cases increase. State epidemiologist Patsy Kelso said that before the delta variant caused a surge in cases in Vermont earlier this summer, many health department employees who had done contact tracing returned to the jobs they had before the pandemic.
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine taps leader for new health equity office

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s state health department said it has hired a policy specialist to lead its new office that will address health disparities in the state. Ian Yaffe will be the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Office of Population Health Equity. He currently works as the chief operating officer of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Social Supports Program.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

ACLU sues over South Carolina ban on school mask mandates

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing disability rights groups and parents of children with disabilities, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday over a South Carolina law that bans school districts from requiring face masks, arguing the ban excludes vulnerable students from public schools. The plaintiffs allege that the ban on mask...

Comments / 0

Community Policy