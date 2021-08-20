Cancel
Kentucky State

COVID-19 vaccines available at the Kentucky State Fair

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — COVID-19 vaccines will be available for free at the Kentucky State Fair through Aug. 28, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Fairgoers 12 and older do not need to RSVP or schedule appointments but must provide identification or proof of health insurance and state residency to receive a dose.

Those who receive vaccinations will be eligible for a free unlimited rides wristband and a $20 gift card to spend on food and other items at the fair, while supplies last.

Around 2,419,442 Kentuckians, or 55%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

