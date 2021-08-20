Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley pregnant, expecting 2nd child with Jason Statham

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xG6Eu_0bXYLYJs00

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé, actor Jason Statham, are expecting their second child together.

According to People magazine and E! News, the 34-year-old supermodel shared the news in an Instagram post Thursday.

“Taaa daahhh!! #round2,” she captioned several selfies, unveiling her baby bump in the last photo.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham, 54, welcomed their first child, Jack Oscar, in 2017, E! reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Person
Jason Statham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Magazine#Cox Media Group#Instagram A#Rosiehw#Huntington Whiteley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movies/Film

‘Expendables’ Spin-Off About Jason Statham’s Character Teased by Sylvester Stallone

Is anyone out there clamoring for more Expendables? At least one person – Sylvester Stallone. When he’s not busy teasing potential Rocky and Rambo sequels, Stallone is keeping the Expendables dream alive, and in several different social media posts, the actor and filmmaker has teased a fourth Expendables movie, and potentially given away that it’s going to be a spin-off devoted to Jason Statham‘s character Lee Christmas.
Tennisfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Expecting Baby #2, Getting Beautified With Olivia Culpo, Big News For Tennis Fans Out East, And More!

Rosie HW announces baby news in most fitting way possible. Model, entrepreneur, and Instagram’s reigning style queen Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has amassed 13 million followers thanks in part to her roundups of weekly outfits. So how better to reveal that she’s expecting her second child than to bury the lead in a carousel of #OOTDs?! And in a suitably elegant and pared-back neutral body-con outfit, no less. The 34-year-old Briton and her action movie star fiancé, Jason Statham, are already parents to son Jack. Congrats! Ps. Stay tuned for some more exciting RHW news coming your way tomorrow…
Skin CareRefinery29

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s New Beauty Brand Helps Her Manage Adult Acne

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is best known for her fashion aesthetic, but beyond a perfected mirror-selfie stance and an enviable Bottega collection, her business passion is actually fashion and accessories' next of kin: beauty. Her love of glossy editorial coupled with the long hours spent in the makeup chair inspired Huntington-Whiteley to...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Debuts Rose Inc., Clean, Green Cosmetics

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Model, actress, influencer and mother-of-one Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is this month unveiling a full, sustainably sourced and packaged color cosmetics brand called Rose Inc. And if that sounds like one big cliché, or just a clever marketing exercise from an ambitious celebrity, she’ll tell you otherwise. Huntington-Whiteley argues that Rose Inc., which begins selling next week online and at retailers including Space NK, Sephora and Mecca, is the culmination of 20 years of modeling; successful lingerie and cosmetics ventures with Marks & Spencer in the U.K.; and a beauty content and commerce platform she...
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Says Victoria's Secret "Missed the Boat" Amid Cultural Shift

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley isn't afraid to ruffle a few feathers of some Victoria's Secret angel wings. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the supermodel, who is pregnant with her second child, weighed in on her former employer Victoria's Secret with an unfiltered take. The decades-old lingerie brand is in the midst of an overhaul. As part of the revamping announced in June, Victoria's Secret introduced The Vs Collective, consisting of inaugural ambassadors like Priyanka Chopra and Megan Rapinoe and replacing the company's signature lineup of wing-wearing, runway-stomping Victoria's Secret Angels. Huntington-Whiteley was once one of those elite...
Moviesmoviehole.net

Expendables spin-off starring Jason Statham to shoot in October

Sylvester Stallone recently made hints to an “Expendables” sequel shooting shortly. The Instagramming Stallion this week confirmed that filming is indeed kicking off soon, October to be exact, but the film isn’t so much an “Expendables” film as it is a spin-off film fixing on Jason Statham’s Lee Christmas character.
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are The Newest Faces Of Tiffany & Co.

Music’s biggest and most popular power couple just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the newest brand ambassadors of Tiffany & Co. The partnership was revealed in the “Icons” edition of Harper’s Bazaar, which featured Beyoncé as the cover star. The partnership is just the latest venture for the couple.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC Chicago

John Corbett Confirms He Finally Married Bo Derek After 20 Years Together

John Corbett can now say he's married to a perfect 10!. The "Sex and the City" actor revealed that he and his longtime partner, Bo Derek, secretly tied the knot last December after being together for nearly 20 years. During a recent appearance on "The Talk," John shared details of their union with new co-host Jerry O'Connell and raved over the legendary "10" actress.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Halle Berry Celebrates 55th Birthday With Serenade From Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry is grateful for another year of life. The Oscar-winning actress celebrated her 55th birthday on Saturday, and thanked boyfriend Van Hunt for her special serenade. In a video posted on her Instagram, Berry is smiling as she sits in the passenger seat of a car, her window rolled down, wind blowing through her hair and listening to the song "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes."

Comments / 0

Community Policy