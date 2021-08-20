Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee adds 3 counties under mental health initiative

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have expanded an initiative for youth and young adults who have experienced a first episode of psychosis.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says OnTrack TN will be newly available in Montgomery County through the Mental Health Cooperative, Anderson County through Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services, and Rutherford County through Volunteer Behavioral Health Care Services.

The growth of the program for people 15 to 30 years old comes through federal COVID-19 pandemic funding.

The program is also currently offered in Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Shelby counties.

OnTrack began in 2015 in northwest Tennessee with federal funding through the Mental Health Block Grant.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

543K+
Followers
302K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Montgomery County, TN
Health
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Health
County
Anderson County, TN
Anderson County, TN
Government
County
Montgomery County, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavioral Health#Ap#Ontrack Tn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

US outbreaks force early reversals on in-person learning

ATLANTA (AP) — A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person learning or switched to hybrid models because of rapidly mounting coronavirus infections. More than 80 school districts or charter networks have closed or delayed in-person classes for at least one entire...
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine taps leader for new health equity office

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s state health department said it has hired a policy specialist to lead its new office that will address health disparities in the state. Ian Yaffe will be the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Office of Population Health Equity. He currently works as the chief operating officer of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Social Supports Program.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Lecturers at Georgia university resign over COVID concerns

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Two University of North Georgia lecturers have resigned over concerns about teaching in the classroom during the state’s latest COVID-19 surge. “I feel that with COVID surging and us being asked to teach our courses face-to-face with potentially unmasked and unvaccinated students that, in my case, I think they are asking me to choose between my job and the health of myself and my family,” Lorraine Buchbinder told The Times of Gainesville.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

ACLU sues over South Carolina ban on school mask mandates

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing disability rights groups and parents of children with disabilities, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday over a South Carolina law that bans school districts from requiring face masks, arguing the ban excludes vulnerable students from public schools. The plaintiffs allege that the ban on mask...
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Florida mask debate split-screen: courtroom vs. classrooms

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The coronavirus is disrupting more classrooms in Florida while lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis argue against school mask mandates in a Tallahassee courtroom. Three more school districts announced hearings Tuesday to discuss stricter mask policies to avoid more disruptions as more staff and students are sent home due to COVID-19 infections and exposures.
Vermont StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Vermont hiring more contact tracers due to delta surge

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Health is increasing its contact tracing staff as COVID-19 cases increase. State epidemiologist Patsy Kelso said that before the delta variant caused a surge in cases in Vermont earlier this summer, many health department employees who had done contact tracing returned to the jobs they had before the pandemic.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Tennessee flooding prompts Biden disaster declaration

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration sought by Tennessee after record rainfall caused devastating floods that killed at least 22 people, according to a statement sent Tuesday. The action frees up federal aid to help with recovery efforts in Humphreys County, Biden’s statement...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Redistricting panel considers where to count state prisoners

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The former university head and four Pennsylvania legislative leaders drawing new General Assembly district lines will take up a thorny issue Tuesday — whether to count state prisoners in their home districts instead of where their prisons are located. The Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission’s agenda includes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy