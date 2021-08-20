Hear James Blake’s Atmospheric New Song ‘Life Is Not the Same’

James Blake has released a new single, “Life Is Not the Same. The dreamy song is the second track from his upcoming album, Friends That Break Your Heart , out September 10th via Republic Records.

“Life Is Not the Same” is a collaboration between Blake and producer Take A Daytrip, who co-produced Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow ’s “Industry Baby” with Kanye West.

Blake previously shared the single “Say What You Will” along with the Finneas -starring music video for the track. The album, which Blake described as a concept album, will also feature appearances from SZA , JID, SwaVay, and Monica Martin.

Friends That Break Your Heart , available to preorder now, arrives September 10th and marks Blake’s first full-length album since 2018’s Assume Form ; in December 2020, the singer dropped his Covers EP, including his surprise hit rendition of Frank Ocean’s “ Godspeed .”

Blake’s tour in support of his new album will kick off September 16th and 17th with a pair of gigs at San Diego’s the Observatory, with the month-long, U.S.-spanning trek concluding October 16th and 17th with two nights at Atlanta’s Tabernacle.