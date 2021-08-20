Isabela Merced gets why ‘Sweet Girl’ co-star Jason Momoa doesn’t want his kids to act: ‘You have to have a thick skin’
Listen to Audacy's full interview with Isabela Merced in the player above. Isabela Merced understands why Jason Momoa doesn’t want his kids to pursue acting careers. Merced, who stars in Netflix’s new action thriller “Sweet Girl,” spoke to Audacy’s The Reel Buzz about the new film, what it was like working with Momoa, and why it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand her co-star’s recent comments that he’ll “try my damnedest” to keep his kids from following his footsteps.www.audacy.com
Comments / 0