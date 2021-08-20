Cancel
Environment

Rain during the morning commute, flooding possible Here's the latest

WUSA9
WUSA9
 4 days ago

Flash Flood Watch Friday morning for much of the DMV for storms with heavy downpours. Plan on a wet commute Friday morning with some flash flooded. Some showers Saturday but not a washout.

Quick Forecast:
Friday: Heavy a.m. showers and storms, easing in the afternoon. High: 82.
Friday Night: Cloudy with showers. Low: 71.
Saturday: Warm and humid with some showers but fewer in the afternoon. High: 86.

Forecast Discussion:

A Flash Flood Watch covers most of the DMV. Once again, heavy downpours are likely, especially south of D.C. Not as hot Friday due to clouds and storms, good enough for a Yellow Weather Alert.

A Yellow Weather Alert Friday as showers will slow the morning commute. This is when the heaviest and steadiest rain will fall. Showers will get ligher and more spotty Friday afternoon.  The showers will be isolated Friday evening so most outside plans will be ok Friday evening and Friday night.

Detailed Forecast:
Friday: Warm with heavy a.m. showers and storms, easing in the afternoon with some sunshine. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: SW 5 - 10.
Friday Night : Cloudy with light, isolated showers. Lows: 70 - 75. Winds: Light.
Saturday: Warm and humid with some showers but fewer in the afternoon. Highs: 82 - 86. Winds: ESE -10.

Extended Forecast:
Plan on warm to hot and humid weather through the weekend. Some afternoon/evening showers and storms are possible each day, especially on Saturday. There will be plenty of time to get outside. The hot weather stretches well into next week.


Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. A stray afternoon storm. Highs: 86 - 91.
Monday : Partly cloudy, hot and mainly dry. Highs: 88 - 92.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs: 88 - 93.

WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
Washington, D.C. local news

