Partisan gerrymandering adds to political polarization. Kansans needs redistricting map that reflects the state.
The crucial thing to underscore about politics is that all is done with a political purpose in mind. Gerrymandering is a political device. It should be little surprise to most Kansans that their state is one of the most Republican. According to a Gallup poll conducted earlier this year, there are approximately 12% more Republicans than Democrats.www.butlercountytimesgazette.com
Comments / 0