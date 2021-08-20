Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 16 - Joint Practice with Giants

1. Welcoming the New York Giants: The Giants arrived in town for the first of two practice sessions with the Browns in Berea. Only the media was in attendance to watch, sitting by themselves in the grandstand bleachers that the fans would usually be sitting in. It was also reunion day for WR Odell Beckham and his former teammates (and the same goes for QB Kyle Lauletta, who was drafted by the Giants). Former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is also a senior offensive assistant for New York.