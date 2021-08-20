Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 16 - Joint Practice with Giants

By Dawgs By Nature
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Welcoming the New York Giants: The Giants arrived in town for the first of two practice sessions with the Browns in Berea. Only the media was in attendance to watch, sitting by themselves in the grandstand bleachers that the fans would usually be sitting in. It was also reunion day for WR Odell Beckham and his former teammates (and the same goes for QB Kyle Lauletta, who was drafted by the Giants). Former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is also a senior offensive assistant for New York.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#The New York Giants#Wr#Freddie Kitchens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Giants-Browns practice ends in heated fist fight

There were only a few more team periods remaining Friday afternoon, but Joe Judge and Kevin Stefanski had seen enough. It was a hot day and the Giants and Browns were getting friskier and friskier, so the head coaches halted the joint practice and got their respective teams in separate large group huddles.
NFLNew York Post

Watch the hit that started massive Giants training camp brawl

The Giants preclude the use of cameras during 11-on-11 sessions in training camp, but there’s still footage of the initial hit that sparked a teamwide brawl at practice on Tuesday. The tackle was included in a compilation of practice highlights that the Giants posted on Twitter. In the clip, running...
NFLchatsports.com

Sterling Shepard, Browns cornerback throw punches at end of Giants-Browns joint practice

BEREA, Ohio — Technically, the Giants and Browns made it through two full practices without a fight. Technically. After the final whistles of the second joint workout on Friday, however, as the players were exchanging pleasantries, two of them apparently exchanged something else. Browns cornerback Troy Hill and Giants receiver Sterling Shepard were seen throwing punches at each other. While none seemed to land, the skirmish was certainly the most violent interaction between the two teams.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

New York Giants release former Alabama LB

Ryan Anderson is looking for a new NFL opportunity. The former Alabama linebacker was released by the New York Giants on Monday. Anderson did not practice during the team’s camp. AL.com’s Mark Inabinett details that Anderson, who signed a one-year deal in March, had been placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list on July 22 with a reported back injury. Anderson recently passed his physical, which made him clear to finally practice. The Giants decided to release.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Eli Manning sends great tweet about Giants practice brawl

A brawl erupted at the New York Giants’ training camp practice on Tuesday, and Eli Manning thinks he knows what may have started it. Manning, who has become very active on social media since he retired from playing, said players were probably fighting over his awesome bobblehead that the Giants are giving away.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Alvin Kamara, Tyrann Mathieu fire back at Giants owner over taunting comments

A pair of prominent former SEC football players are among the many people responding to New York Giants’ owner John Mara’s recent comments on taunting. The NFL’s recent crackdown on taunting penalties has led to the return of “No Fun League” criticism. Mara, who is on the NFL’s competition committee, recently addressed the focus on taunting (via Pro Football Talk):
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Giants get massive injury update on Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants have some new faces on the team as they look to bounce back after a disappointing 2020 season. But one player who is set to make a huge return is running back Saquon Barkley, who played in just two games last season. Well, there could be...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out During Browns, Giants Joint Practice

Friday marked the second day of joint practice between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants — and tempers are clearly reaching a boiling point as they approach their preseason matchup on Sunday. During today’s practice, a fight broke out between Browns cornerback Troy Hill and Giants wide receiver Sterling...
NFLUSA Today

Giants claim wide receiver recently waived by Jets

It didn’t take long for Matt Cole to find a new team, and he won’t have to travel far, either. The Giants claimed the receiver off waivers on Sunday, the team announced Sunday. The Jets waived Cole on August 6. Cole’s short-lived stint with the Jets lasted just three months...
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Predictions 2021: Daniel Jones, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is an important one for a few quarterbacks this season. Younger players at the position are looking to cement themselves among the elite in the NFL, while some are trying to prove that they should be the team’s franchise signal-caller. Among the most intriguing names this season to watch will be Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones, and Baker Mayfield.

Comments / 0

Community Policy