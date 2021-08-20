J. Peter Pham to Promote Africa's Leading Role in the Energy Transition, Enhance U.S.-Africa Partnerships at African Energy Week in Cape Town
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Following several other international VIP confirmations, J. Peter Pham, the former U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel Region of Africa, has issued his support of and participation at African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 in Cape Town. Pham is focused on enhancing security and governance, social progress and economic development in Africa, and will promote U.S.-Africa partnerships and the role of Africa in the global energy transition in Cape Town, ushering in a new wave of investment and bilateral cooperation.www.dallassun.com
