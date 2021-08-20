J. Peter Pham to Promote Africa's Leading Role in the Energy Transition, Enhance U.S.-Africa Partnerships at African Energy Week in Cape Town

The effectiveness of government policy and programmes depends on the credibility that various role players place on such programmes and the government’s ability to implement them. The government can build credibility over time by showing commitment to implementation. South Africa has not always shown such commitment to policy implementation, at least over the past decade. Thus, it can be argued that the government’s policy credibility has, over time, been eroded due to a patchy record of implementing its policies. An example is the National Development Plan (NDP), launched in 2012, and the National Treasury’s 2019 economic policy paper titled “Economic transformation, inclusive growth, and competitiveness: Towards an Economic Strategy for South Africa”, both have not been fully implemented.