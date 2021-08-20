Coming off no-hitter, D-backs' Tyler Gilbert faces Rockies
It has been a mostly forgettable season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. A few years ago, they were a rising team, but now they are one of the worst teams in baseball. If not for Baltimore's 15-game losing streak and the Diamondbacks' recent surge, Arizona would have the worst record in the majors.However, the Diamondbacks have reason for optimism. They just finished a 6-1 homestand against playoff contenders, including finishing a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Now they head to Colorado to face the Rockies for a three-game series beginning Friday night.www.dallassun.com
