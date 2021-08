Ready to toss up a healthy salad? “When it comes to eating for weight loss, many people think less is more. That mentality often backfires. When it comes to building a healthy salad, it has to do with what you add,” says Nicole Stefanow, MS, RDN, a garden-to-table culinary nutritionist from the greater New York City area. “Starting a salad with a leafy green base is a great start, but it doesn’t have to be boring. Add foods to fill your belly, satisfy your taste buds, and provide you with the nutrition your body needs for health, and weight loss can be a happy side effect.” Below, 12 such ingredients to supercharge your salads.