Happy Monday! It’s a new day, a new week, and we (well, our Producer Brittany) decided to try something a little different before grabbing her cup of coffee this morning. She decided to make a green smoothie to get the day started and jump-start her week on a healthy note. Maybe you’ve indulged more than you should of this past weekend, or maybe you just want to be more intentional with your meals. This smoothie is quick, easy and not only is it nutritious, but it’s also delicious! It’s vegan, gluten-free, refined-sugar-free, and packed with essential nutrients that keep your skin, hair, bones, and heart-healthy.