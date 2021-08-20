Marion Cotillard discusses Annette’s five-minute standing ovation at Cannes and Adam Driver’s cigarette break

Marion Cotillard has described the audience’s reaction to her latest film Annette at the Cannes Film Festival as “very moving”.

The musical, by French director Leos Carax, stars Cotillard and Adam Driver as a singer and a stand-up comedian, respectively, whose lives change irrevocably when they have a child.

The movie opened the festival this year and, at the screening, was given a five-minute standing ovation by the audience.

In footage from the event, Driver could be seen clapping alongside Carax before lighting up a cigarette and smoking it in the venue.

“Leos smokes a lot and he had to light a cigarette,” Cotillard told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview. “Adam, I can see that he’s kind of nervous in that kind of environment, and I thought it was so beautiful that they would share this thing that you can hang on to. It was very moving, very, very moving.”

Annette has received everything from five-star reviews to a deluge of negative reactions on Twitter, with IndieWire’s David Ehrlich saying: “I was just deeply bored by every dour, self-amused, bats*** second of it.”

Annette will be released in the UK on Mubi later this year.