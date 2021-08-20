Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-20 03:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, central Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northwest Montgomery and Prince Georges. In Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Culpeper, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Greene, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Orange, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Rappahannock, Southern Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Western Loudoun. * Until Noon EDT today. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected through Friday morning. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour. * Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises on streams, creeks, and in urban and poor drainage areas. This will especially be the case where repetitive or persistent thunderstorm activity occurs.alerts.weather.gov
