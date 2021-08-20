Flash Flood Watch issued for King George by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-20 03:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: King George FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in southern Maryland, Calvert, Charles and St. Marys. In northern Virginia, King George. * Through this afternoon. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected through Friday morning. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour. * Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises on streams, creeks, and in urban and poor drainage areas. This will especially be the case where repetitive or persistent thunderstorm activity occurs.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0