Flash Flood Watch issued for Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northwest Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC005-250200- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0024.000000T0000Z-210825T0200Z/ /PEBN4.1.ER.210824T0015Z.210824T0945Z.210825T0000Z.NO/ 1000 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Rancocas Creek At Pemberton. * Until this evening. * At 9:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 2.5 feet. * Flood stage is 2.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 2.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 2.0 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 2.5 feet, Some minor flooding begins in Eastampton along Rustic, Peninsula, and Paducah Roads. Lee Street, Joe Road, and Jill Court in Southampton also begin to flood. * Impact...At 3.5 feet, Lee Street, Joe Road, and Jill Court in Southampton are subject to evacuations. Old Georges Lane, Rancocas Trail in the Ewansville section of Southampton are also flooded as is Mae Avenue. The flooding in Eastampton spreads to West Railroad Avenue. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.5 feet on 04/18/2011. Target Area: Burlington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey North Branch Rancocas Creek At Pemberton affecting Burlington County. For the Rancocas Creek...including Pemberton...Minor flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri North Branch Rancocas Creek Pemberton 2.5 2.5 Tue 9 am EDT 2.4 2.2 2.0