Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northwest Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 03:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central and Southeast Montgomery; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, central Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northwest Montgomery and Prince Georges. In Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Culpeper, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Greene, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Orange, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Rappahannock, Southern Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Western Loudoun. * Until Noon EDT today. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected through Friday morning. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour. * Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises on streams, creeks, and in urban and poor drainage areas. This will especially be the case where repetitive or persistent thunderstorm activity occurs.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Madison, MD
County
Prince George's County, MD
State
Virginia State
City
Arlington, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Columbia, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Outagamie; Portage; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Portage, Winnebago, Waushara, southern Waupaca and southwestern Outagamie Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 955 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Amherst to near Wautoma. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Waupaca, Wautoma, Redgranite, Whiting, Amherst, Plainfield, Fremont and Napowan Scout Camp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Brown County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Redwood, Renville, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for south central Minnesota. Target Area: Brown; Redwood; Renville; Yellow Medicine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Redwood, southeastern Yellow Medicine, northwestern Brown and southwestern Renville Counties through 830 AM CDT At 803 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wabasso, or 12 miles southwest of Redwood Falls, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Redwood Falls around 820 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Franklin and Morton. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 14 between mile markers 44 and 64. U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 56 and 88. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee, Northern Oconto County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Forest, southeastern Lincoln, Menominee, Waupaca, northern Oconto, northwestern Outagamie, Langlade and Shawano Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 902 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Dutch Corners to 11 miles northeast of Weston to Bevent to near New Rome. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Antigo and Wittenberg around 915 AM CDT. Neopit around 935 AM CDT. Hartman Creek State Park around 940 AM CDT. White Lake, Chain O` Lakes-King, Gardner Dam Scout Camp and Big Smokey Falls around 945 AM CDT. Shawano and Keshena around 950 AM CDT. Waupaca around 955 AM CDT. Mountain, Legend Lake, Bear Paw Scout Camp, Carter, South Branch and McCaslin Mountain Natural Area around 1000 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include College Of Menominee Nation, Schmidt Corner, Lake Noseum, Breed, Ackley Wildlife Area, Mattoon, Northport, Polar, Sugar Bush and Hayes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR WOOD...PORTAGE AND EASTERN MARATHON COUNTIES At 857 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Dutch Corners to 7 miles northeast of Weston to near Bevent to Lake Wazeecha, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Bevent around 905 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Whiting and Amherst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dewey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON AND NORTHWESTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 834 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Eagle, or 12 miles southwest of Mclaughlin, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Timber Lake, Isabel, Firesteel, Trail City, Mahto, Little Eagle, Bullhead, Black Horse, Spring Lake, Klein Ranch, Glencross and southeastern Standing Rock Nation. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Buffalo County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Jackson, La Crosse, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buffalo; Jackson; La Crosse; Trempealeau Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Buffalo, north central La Crosse, western Jackson and Trempealeau Counties through 930 AM CDT At 841 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Strum to Fountain City. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winona, Arcadia, Whitehall, Osseo, Galesville, Blair, Independence, Strum, Fountain City, North Bend, Price, Dodge, Franklin, York, Eleva, Northfield, Ettrick, Alma Center, Levis and Taylor. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Portage County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Portage, Waushara by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Portage; Waushara Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Portage and northwestern Waushara Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 937 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Whiting to Plainfield. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Plainfield around 940 AM CDT. Whiting around 950 AM CDT. Stevens Point around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Amherst. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lyon, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lyon; Osceola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LYON...NORTHWESTERN OSCEOLA AND SOUTH CENTRAL NOBLES COUNTIES At 1005 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ellsworth, or 11 miles northeast of Rock Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Little Rock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Windham County, VTweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Eastern Windham; Western Windham FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of western Massachusetts and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire. In southern Vermont, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * Areas of heavy rain will persist through this evening, and may lead to additional flooding.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC005-250200- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0024.000000T0000Z-210825T0200Z/ /PEBN4.1.ER.210824T0015Z.210824T0945Z.210825T0000Z.NO/ 1000 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Rancocas Creek At Pemberton. * Until this evening. * At 9:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 2.5 feet. * Flood stage is 2.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 2.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 2.0 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 2.5 feet, Some minor flooding begins in Eastampton along Rustic, Peninsula, and Paducah Roads. Lee Street, Joe Road, and Jill Court in Southampton also begin to flood. * Impact...At 3.5 feet, Lee Street, Joe Road, and Jill Court in Southampton are subject to evacuations. Old Georges Lane, Rancocas Trail in the Ewansville section of Southampton are also flooded as is Mae Avenue. The flooding in Eastampton spreads to West Railroad Avenue. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.5 feet on 04/18/2011. Target Area: Burlington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey North Branch Rancocas Creek At Pemberton affecting Burlington County. For the Rancocas Creek...including Pemberton...Minor flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri North Branch Rancocas Creek Pemberton 2.5 2.5 Tue 9 am EDT 2.4 2.2 2.0
Todd County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 16:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Todd A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN TODD COUNTY At 532 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ring Thunder, or 8 miles west of Mission, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mission and Antelope. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ziebach County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ZIEBACH COUNTY At 553 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Lantry, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Eagle Butte. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dearborn County, INweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland; Union; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 14:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 208 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Sierra Vista, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of south central Cochise County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Faulk County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Faulk, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 21:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. This is a potentially deadly storm. Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Faulk; Potter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR FAULK AND NORTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES At 1220 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burkmere, or 12 miles west of Faulkton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brentwood Colony, Norbeck, Faulkton, Cresbard, Miranda and Devoe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dewey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON AND NORTHWESTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 834 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Eagle, or 12 miles southwest of Mclaughlin, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Timber Lake, Isabel, Firesteel, Trail City, Mahto, Little Eagle, Bullhead, Black Horse, Spring Lake, Klein Ranch, Glencross and southeastern Standing Rock Nation. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON AND NORTHWESTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 834 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Eagle, or 12 miles southwest of Mclaughlin, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Timber Lake, Isabel, Firesteel, Trail City, Mahto, Little Eagle, Bullhead, Black Horse, Spring Lake, Klein Ranch, Glencross and southeastern Standing Rock Nation. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WOOD...PORTAGE AND EASTERN MARATHON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 16:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham; Greenlee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM AND WEST CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES At 455 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of Solomon, or 17 miles south of Clifton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of southeastern Graham and west central Greenlee Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON AND NORTH CENTRAL DEWEY COUNTIES At 853 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring Lake, or 23 miles south of Mclaughlin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Timber Lake, Spring Lake, Trail City, Mahto, Little Eagle and Glencross. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy