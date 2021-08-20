Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Cloud Media Center (CMC), New Player in the Sports Video Distribution Space, Guarantees Publishers Monthly Ad Revenue

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCMC rolls out “game-changer” Accelerated Payment Option (APO) that gets publishers paid rev-share dollars faster than ever before. Cloud Media Center (CMC), emerging as a powerhouse in the sports-video distribution space, is expanding its publisher network by guaranteeing publishers monthly advertising rev-share dollars. CMC offers what publishers need most in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace: fast, full-service monetization, including a one-year publisher commitment resulting in 7-digit ad-revenue share.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmc#Publishers#Advertising#Video Production#Cloud Media Center#Cmc#Oasis Consortium Launches#Apo#Marketing Technology News#Sontiq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Softwaremartechseries.com

Yieldmo’s Smart Exchange Integrates with LiveRamp, Enabling Best-in-Class Insights with Addressability

Yieldmo Will Support Targeting on LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution. Integration Will Make Publisher Traffic More Addressable, and Enable Marketers to Connect with Their Audiences on Higher-Quality Native Inventory. LiveRamp® the leading data connectivity platform, announced it has completed an integration with Yieldmo, the SMART Exchange that increases the value of...
Technologymartechseries.com

Ad-Tech Innovator QTT Launches Marketplace to Drive Seamless Digital, Linear TV Ad Interoperability

-Launch Follows Receipt of Patents Achieving Advertising-System Interoperability Among Broadcasters, Cable Networks, MVPDs and Digital Supply and Demand Side Platforms. -Initial Television Participants Include A+E Networks, FOX, Reelz; Magnite Is First Participating SSP. Buyers and sellers of linear television ad inventory now have a fully transparent solution enabling them to...
Economymartechseries.com

iZooto Announces Partnership With Jubna To Boost Revenue For Publishers

Jubna, a leading native ad network in the MENA region that helps advertisers drive quality traffic and works with hundreds of publishers to significantly boost ad revenue through Jubna’s content recommendation ad units, is partnering with iZooto. iZooto is an owned audience marketing platform that helps publishers engage and monetize their audience with push notifications.
martechseries.com

Improving Creative Quality Could Save Brands Millions in Media Spend, According to CreativeX Research

Analysis of approximately one million digital ads from top consumer brands shows a positive correlation between high creative quality scores and ad performance. CreativeX, an AI-powered technology company that enables brands to measure the impact of creative decisions, today released a landmark industry report, “Insights From 1M Ads, $1B Media Spend, 1 Trillion Impressions And The Implications For Creative Effectiveness.”
Businessmartechseries.com

Vecteezy Earns Accolades, Recognition on Inc. 5000 List

The award positions Vecteezy as the fastest-growing independent stock marketplace. Vecteezy, one of the leading marketplaces for free vectors, stock photos, and 4K stock videos, has been ranked by Inc. Magazine at No. 2,394 on its 41st annual Inc. 5000 list. From 2017-2020, Vecteezy grew 177%, making it the fastest-growing...
Softwaremartechseries.com

BigCommerce Scores 16 Total Medals in 2021 Paradigm B2B Combine Midmarket and Enterprise Editions

BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced it received high honors as a top solution in both the 2021 Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition) and 2021 Paradigm B2B Combine (Enterprise Edition) with 16 total medals earned in ten featured categories. This year’s evaluation debuts BigCommerce into the Paradigm B2B Combine (Enterprise Edition).
Technologymartechseries.com

DeepTarget and MEA Financial Expand Partnership to Offer AI-Powered Financial Stories

DeepTarget Inc., a solution provider that utilizes data mining and business intelligence to deliver targeted engagements across digital channels for financial institutions, today announced at the MEA & REDi Annual Users Group an extension of their partnership with MEA Financial, a national leader in the provision of innovative software solutions to the financial services marketplace around the nation. Through the extended partnership, DeepTarget’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP) for enterprises, including its 3D StoryTeller™ and AI-based Predictive Campaigns, will be integrated and available on all MEA’s digital platforms, including the UniFI Digital Banking Platform. DeepTarget’s enhanced, patent-pending DXP platform and its socially inspired stories also work well with MEA Financial’s Mobile Banking solution, offering an opportunity for an immediate upgrade in engagement innovation.
EconomyThe Drum

Meet the Media Minds: Paul Kelly, chief revenue officer of A Million Ads

Adland has a penchant for celebrating creative, but often forgotten are those planning, buying and executing the campaigns. Meet the Media Minds sees The Drum address that imbalance and dig into the models and strategy of the world’s biggest media agencies. This week we catch up with Paul Kelly, chief...
Las Vegas, NVmartechseries.com

Medivolve Announces New COVID-19 Testing Mobile Vans Expanding On-Site Testing Opportunities to Schools, Workplaces, and Events

Medivolve, Inc. announced it will launch its first two mobile COVID-19 testing vans servicing Las Vegas, Nevada and surrounding areas. Marketing Technology News: VIZIO and Verizon Media Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Connected TV, Omnichannel Advertising. “This new initiative is one of Medivolve’s many efforts to stopping the virus’s spread...
Financial Reportsmartechseries.com

AdTheorent Holding Company, LLC Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue Increased 89% Year-Over-Year; Revenue Less TAC* Increased 94% Year-Over-Year; Raises Full Year 2021 Outlook. AdTheorent Holding Company, LLC, a programmatic digital advertising leader using advanced machine learning technology and solutions to deliver real-world value for advertisers and marketers, today announced financial highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Technologymartechseries.com

Neustar and Dynata Partner to Power People-Based Marketing Free of the Risks of Data Deprecation

Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today announced a partnership with Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data and insights platform. Dynata provides Neustar Second-Party Data Marketplace clients direct access to an extensive library of fully permissioned, first-party survey data covering the unique habits, preferences, and attitudes of over 62 million consumers worldwide. When combined with Neustar’s expansive consumer data and identity graph, Dynata’s consumer research data provides marketers with the audience insight and reach they need to improve marketing’s impact on sales and customer experience.
SoftwareNew Haven Register

Byonic.ai Redefines the Future of Digital Marketing

FRISCO, Texas (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. The next generation of AI- and ML-powered marketing is coming soon. Byonic.ai is the first-of-its-kind end-to-end platform for personalized lead insights, creative content, account intelligence, intent-based data, account-based marketing, and marketing automation. It allows data-driven teams to align their marketing, product, and customer success goals with revenue growth and sales.
ElectronicsRadio Business Report

PPDS Gains Crestron Xio Cloud Certification

Two AV companies have done something that may be of interest to the broadcast industry. Last week, they agreed to a strategic partnership to offer “the most complete and most collaborative versions” of the Crestron XiO Cloud product. This adds new levels of control, management and rapid installation features to Philips displays.
Internetmartechseries.com

OpenWeb Becomes First Publisher Audience Development to Partner with the Global Disinformation Index

The partnership signals the next wave of content and comment moderation standards to ensure demonetization for disinformation sites and platforms. OpenWeb, the premium community engagement and audience development platform for publishers, today announced a first-of-its kind partnership with the Global Disinformation Index (GDI). The partnership will allow continuous access for OpenWeb to vet its existing and potential publisher partners against evaluations of journalistic integrity created and maintained by GDI. GDI is a trusted third-party that aims to disrupt, defund, and down-rank disinformation sites, and are mission-aligned with OpenWeb. Together, they hope to create a more civil and healthier web filled with strong, trusted publishers.
Businessmartechseries.com

BDEX Named “Best Contact Database Company” in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

Leading data exchange platform BDEX has been named “Best Contact Database Company” by MarTech Breakthrough. The prestigious annual program recognizes standout sales, marketing and advertising technologies that innovate and disrupt their sectors. BDEX, the first and largest data exchange platform (DXP) in the U.S., has been named the “Best Contact...

Comments / 0

Community Policy