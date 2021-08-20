Cloud Media Center (CMC), New Player in the Sports Video Distribution Space, Guarantees Publishers Monthly Ad Revenue
CMC rolls out “game-changer” Accelerated Payment Option (APO) that gets publishers paid rev-share dollars faster than ever before. Cloud Media Center (CMC), emerging as a powerhouse in the sports-video distribution space, is expanding its publisher network by guaranteeing publishers monthly advertising rev-share dollars. CMC offers what publishers need most in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace: fast, full-service monetization, including a one-year publisher commitment resulting in 7-digit ad-revenue share.martechseries.com
