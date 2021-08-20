TaskUs Greece Announces Company-Paid Healthcare Benefits for Employees and Unlimited Number of Dependents
The new employer-provided healthcare and life insurance benefits cover both employees and their dependents. TaskUs, a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, announced new employee healthcare and life insurance benefits including coverage for an unlimited number of dependents. Marketing Technology News:...martechseries.com
Comments / 0