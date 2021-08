Thermacell MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller Mossy Oak Fishing Bundle. Say goodbye to the days of spraying smelly, sticky bug spray all over yourself in hopes of keeping mosquitos and bugs away. Thermacell has been a staple over the last several years in the outdoor world for keeping those pesky bugs away from your favorite hunting spot, camping spot or fishing hole. The MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller Bundle allows you to easily mount the device anywhere on your boat or kayak to keep you comfortable all day. Thermacell is gear friendly and will not damage fishing line, bait or any other synthetic materials you might have in your boat.