Green Dragons ready to hit the gridiron

By JAKE HITT Correspondent
midfloridanewspapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE PLACID — With a young roster, the Lake Placid High School football team is chasing its first winning season since Andy Judah coached the team in 2018. Coach Carl White is quite excited about his team this year considering how many young players it has. The team has just six or so seniors on a 60-man roster, but he doesn’t see that as a disadvantage. It gives the Green Dragons the chance to really set their culture the way it should be.

