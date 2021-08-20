Humane Society seeking a veterinarian

FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Humane Society of Harford County’s “Clear the Shelters Week” is being held August 23-31, and adoption fees for all pets are waived for the event. With COVID-19 safety in mind, adoptions look a little different. Since April 2020, adoptions are made by appointment only. Here’s how to secure a furry (or feathery) friend: Browse the selection of pets at harfordshelter.org/animals Make a list of animals you’re interested in meeting Call an adoptions counselor at 410-836-1090 or email adopt@harfordshelter.org The adoptions counselor will help with the next steps in the process. Visitors to the shelter are asked to bring their face masks. “During last year’s week-long Clear the Shelters event, 38 animals from our shelter were placed into adoptive homes,” said Jen Swanson, executive director at HSHC. “We made some great lifelong matches, placing cats, kittens, dogs, rabbits and even a couple of roosters with new families!”