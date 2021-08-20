Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Humane Society seeking a veterinarian

By KIM MOODY Staff Writer
midfloridanewspapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEBRINIG— The Affordable Pet Care Clinic at the Humane Society of Highlands County is seeking a full-time veterinarian. The current veterinarian’s contract is up on Aug. 31 and could impact the services provided. The Humane Society was bequeathed a generous $30,000 for a sign-on bonus. As further incentive for the...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinarian#Cat#Sebrinig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Franklin County, VAFranklin News Post

Franklin County Humane Society at full capacity

Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) has reached full capacity. With more than 200 pets on-site, and 140 more in foster, the shelter has more than 340 animals in its care, placing countless homeless animals at risk for euthanasia. “We can’t take pets in from other shelters, who are also full,...
Fort Pierce, FLwflx.com

Sunrise Humane Society overflowing with adoptable pets

Sunrise Humane Society in Fort Pierce is seeking community assistance with pet adoption. The nonprofit organization must take each pet brought to its doors, as mandated by county and city contracts, and it's now filled to capacity with adorable adoptable pets. "We have many wonderful dogs in our care, please...
Hawaii StateWest Hawaii Today

Hawaii Island Humane Society shelters reopen

The Hawaii Island Humane Society has officially welcomed the public back to its shelters after closing at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The public can now visit the shelters in Keaau and Holualoa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Tuesday. While people can meet the dogs and cats to get an idea of their sizes and personalities in person, adoption and foster applications must be done online before taking an animal home.
Harford County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Humane Society To Waive Adoption Fees August 23 to 31

FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Humane Society of Harford County’s “Clear the Shelters Week” is being held August 23-31, and adoption fees for all pets are waived for the event. With COVID-19 safety in mind, adoptions look a little different. Since April 2020, adoptions are made by appointment only. Here’s how to secure a furry (or feathery) friend: Browse the selection of pets at harfordshelter.org/animals Make a list of animals you’re interested in meeting Call an adoptions counselor at 410-836-1090 or email adopt@harfordshelter.org The adoptions counselor will help with the next steps in the process. Visitors to the shelter are asked to bring their face masks. “During last year’s week-long Clear the Shelters event, 38 animals from our shelter were placed into adoptive homes,” said Jen Swanson, executive director at HSHC. “We made some great lifelong matches, placing cats, kittens, dogs, rabbits and even a couple of roosters with new families!”    
Vanderburgh County, INWTVW

Mobile vaccination clinic held at Vanderburgh Humane Society

VANDERBURGH COUNT, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh Humane Society hosted a mobile vaccine clinic on Friday. Everyone visiting VHS was encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccine while supporting the Humane Society’s mission to get pets in their forever homes. As people waited 15 minutes after getting their vaccine, they were able to visit animals up for adoption.
Fulton County, OHswantonenterprise.com

Future of Fulton County Humane Society up in air

The owners of the Fulton County Humane Society are calling it quits, and hoping members of their board of directors and several volunteers will pick up the ball. Steve and Tracey Wanner are both in their late 60s and planning to retire as soon as they sell the humane society building at 14720 County Road J. It was listed last week by their Realtor for $250,000. Tracey Wanner said board members and a few volunteers are actively looking for another site to reopen the center.
Sabine Parish, LAsabinetoday.com

Humane Society overwhelmed; asks public for adoptions, donations

The Sabine Animal Shelter is experiencing a huge influx of animals at the shelter this month. Humane Society President Jackie Conyer said much of the problem is caused by people not having their cats and dogs neutered or spayed. Conyer said, “We are getting more kittens and puppies than we’ve ever experienced before. If people would only spay/ neuter, these numbers could be greatly reduced.”
Hamilton County, INCurrent Publishing

Woofstock Survivor 5K to support Humane Society program

Dogs of all shapes and sizes will take part in the Humane Society for Hamilton County’s Woofstock Survivor 5K and Dog Walk. “We have people pushing them in strollers if they are super little,” said Megan Davis, Human Society for Hamilton County senior communications manager. “People run with their dogs or walk with them. While it is competitive, it’s a family friendly (event).”
Saint Louis, MOTelegraph

Humane Society gains custody of 21 dogs

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) has been awarded custody of 21 dogs recovered from a breeder in McDonald County on July 28. Officials with the HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Taskforce said that, while on the breeder’s property, they found the dogs “in disturbing and inhumane facility conditions.” They also reportedly found evidence of several deceased dogs, including one that had died just hours before the team’s arrival.
Oswego County, NYnny360.com

Oswego County Humane Society to host Cats & Snacks

OSWEGO - The Oswego County Humane Society announced their next Cats & Snacks, pet socialization and pantry drive event at their office, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. This event is an opportunity to connect with the community, for a good cause. The Oswego County Humane Society believes people and pets are good for each other. By hosting Cats & Snacks, people come together to meet adoptable cats and kittens while having snacks and beverages.
PetsMountain Mail

Ark-Valley Humane Society transfer program

Across the country, summer is the peak season for animal shelters as the number of animals coming in grows. For dogs, one of the main reasons for the increase is simply because they are outside more. This leads to more dogs getting loose or wiggling away from their owners while on outings. Additionally, we see an increase in dogs escaping from pet sitters who are unfamiliar with them. For rescue group Friends of Roswell Animals (FORA) in Roswell, New Mexico, this is no different.
Franklin County, KYThe State-Journal

Humane society requiring masks to be worn

The Franklin County Humane Society reported Tuesday that it is now requiring masks to be worn by all staff, volunteers and visitors — regardless of vaccination status — due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases and the delta variant in the area. “… we are asking that anyone inside...
Manatee County, FLsrqmagazine.com

In Conversation With Rick Yocum of Humane Society of Manatee County

Published in the July edition of SRQ Magazine, In Conversation with Non Profit Leaders features a roundtable discussion among representatives from local non profit organizations. Below is an excerpt from the conversation in which Rick Yocum of The Humane Society of Manatee County shares insight on how the organization has looked forward to the future throughout the pandemic.
Wilbarger County, TXtexomashomepage.com

Wilbarger Humane Society: Meet Mike

WILBARGER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Mike, an adorable black domestic short-haired kitten who is about 12 weeks home, is looking for a furr-ever home!. Mike is friendly and playful, he gets along well with kids and other cats and doesn’t really seem to mind dogs. If you’re interested in adopting Mike,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy