Flash Flood Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Howard, Northwest Howard by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-20 03:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Central and Southeast Howard; Northwest Howard; Southern Baltimore FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Maryland and northern Maryland, including the following areas: in central Maryland, Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Howard and Northwest Howard. In northern Maryland, Southern Baltimore. * Until Noon EDT today. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected through Friday morning. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour. * Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises on streams, creeks, and in urban and poor drainage areas. This will especially be the case where repetitive or persistent thunderstorm activity occurs.alerts.weather.gov
