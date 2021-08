“NCIS” star David McCallum said he never understood why people fell in love with his character from “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and we only kind of believe him. Actor David McCallum has captured the hearts of “NCIS” fans everywhere as Donald “Ducky” Mallard, the team’s chief medical examiner on the show. Although he’s no longer with the show full-time, he still keeps fans happy by making occasional appearances in episodes. However, this isn’t the first time fans have fallen in love with one of David McCallum’s characters. Let’s rewind 57 years to the day the iconic TV spy series, “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” premiered. The show featured two top Agents of the United Network Command for Law and Enforcement (U.N.C.L.E.) as they fought anyone who threatened the country’s peace.