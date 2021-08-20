Cancel
Business

Uniphore Appoints Bharat Kannan as Managing Director of Its Newly Created Japanese Subsidiary

By Business Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniphore, a leader in Conversational Service Automation (CSA), announced the appointment of Bharat Kannan as the Managing Director of its newly-created (July 29, 2021) Japanese subsidiary, Uniphore Technologies Japan K.K. Bharat will be responsible for accelerating Uniphore’s presence in the market, including the growth of its talent pool, expansion of its customer base, and creation of business practices to integrate Uniphore into the Japanese business environment.

