Rosie L. Hart

Rosie Lee Hart, age 85, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at her home. She was born Feb. 28, 1936 in Nashville, Georgia to Arnold and Ruth (Surrency) Roland and has lived in Avon Park, Florida for most of her life. She graduated from Avon Park High School, Class of 1954, graduated from St. Lukes School of Nursing in Jacksonville, Florida Class of 1957. Rosie worked as a Registered Nurse for 55-plus years for numerous facilities including B.C. Ostling, M.D., the APCI Infirmary, the Barranco Clinic, Good Shepherd Hospice, and Family Practice Center of Avon Park with Dr. D.B. Geldart, M.D. She was a member of Florida Avenue Baptist Church where she was active in Sunday School, Choir, Women’s Missionary Union and also church clerk.