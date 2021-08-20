Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avon Park, FL

Rosie L. Hart

By rwashington
midfloridanewspapers.com
 4 days ago

Rosie Lee Hart, age 85, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at her home. She was born Feb. 28, 1936 in Nashville, Georgia to Arnold and Ruth (Surrency) Roland and has lived in Avon Park, Florida for most of her life. She graduated from Avon Park High School, Class of 1954, graduated from St. Lukes School of Nursing in Jacksonville, Florida Class of 1957. Rosie worked as a Registered Nurse for 55-plus years for numerous facilities including B.C. Ostling, M.D., the APCI Infirmary, the Barranco Clinic, Good Shepherd Hospice, and Family Practice Center of Avon Park with Dr. D.B. Geldart, M.D. She was a member of Florida Avenue Baptist Church where she was active in Sunday School, Choir, Women’s Missionary Union and also church clerk.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avon Park, FL
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
City
Jacksonville, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avon Park High School#The Barranco Clinic#Good Shepherd Hospice#Family Practice Center#Choir#Women S Missionary Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Posted by
Fox News

When could Moderna, J&J COVID-19 vaccines win full FDA approval?

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, now marketed as Comirnaty, was granted full FDA approval on Monday, but when could vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and Moderna win full approval?. A J&J spokesperson told Fox News that the company "plans to file for a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the FDA...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and snappy dresser during nearly 60 years with the band, has died, his spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. He was 80 years old. "It is with immense...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail

The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced to more than five months in jail on Monday for burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington and bringing two high-capacity firearm magazines into the nation’s capital days shortly before the Jan. 6 riot.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...
Posted by
Fox News

R. Kelly accuser testifies that he sexually abused her when she was 17

Another accuser took the witness stand on Monday at R. Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial, testifying that the R&B superstar sexually abused her on his tour bus and in hotel rooms when she was still a high school student and an aspiring singer. The woman, identified only as "Jane Doe," said Kelly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy