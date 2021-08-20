Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Max Stassi hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels overcome an eight-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 13-10 on Thursday. Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs to help Detroit open a 10-2 lead after five innings. He had multiple hits for the first time since Aug. 11, when he hit homer No. 499. He grounded out with a chance to reach the milestone and pull the Tigers within a run in the eighth, finishing the day 2 of 5. Mike Mayers pitched a perfect seventh for the victory and Austin Warren earned his first save with two perfect innings.

DETROIT (AP) — Bill Freehan, a hero of the 1968 Detroit Tigers, has died at age 79. Freehan spent his entire 15-year career with Detroit and was an 11-time All-Star. The cause of death was not disclosed Thursday, but family members in recent years have publicly stated that Freehan had Alzheimer’s disease. The Tigers offered condolences to Freehan’s family with a “heavy heart.” In Game 5 of the ’68 World Series, Freehan tagged Lou Brock in a crucial play at home plate. Detroit won the game and the series. The result was best captured by a famous photo of pitcher Mickey Lolich jumping into the arms of his catcher.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Michigan defenseman Owen Power has elected to return to school for his sophomore season rather than make the jump to the NHL after being selected with the No. 1 pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the draft last month. A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed Power’s decision to The Associated Press. Power’s decision does not come as a surprise after saying he was leaning toward returning to Michigan in the weeks leading up to the draft.

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons re-signed guard Hamidou Diallo on Thursday. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The 6-foot-5 Diallo, the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk champion as a rookie, was acquired from Oklahoma City in March for Svi Mykhailiuk and future draft consideration. In 20 games with the Pistons, Diallo averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 23.3 minutes. Overall, he had career-high averages of 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 52 games. The former Kentucky player has averaged 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 149 career NBA games with Oklahoma City and Detroit.

UNDATED (AP) — Corey LaJoie will miss Sunday’s race at Michigan because of NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols. Spire Motorsports says Josh Berry will replace LaJoie in the No. 7 Chevrolet. LaJoie posted “Protocols” on Twitter in what appeared to be clarification that he has not tested positive. NASCAR this week tightened its protocols as cases of COVID-19 have spiked across the country. Among the new restrictions is driver movement to avoid casual interactions with fans and guest access has been cutback.