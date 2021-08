BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2021 Countdown to kickoff series with a look at the Glasgow Scotties led by head coach Jeff Garmon, Sr. In 2020, the Scotties saw a successful season finishing 7-3 with an appearance in the 3rd round of the playoffs. Glasgow will be looking to replicate their season from last year. Many starters are returning including starting quarterback Jeff Meyers and their two leading rushers Hunter Scott and Jamarion Long. Scott and Long combined for 1,002 yards on the ground.