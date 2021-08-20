As Covid-19 hospitalizations increase, a greater number of Americans are deciding to get vaccinated
(CNN) — With an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, more Americans recently made the decision to get vaccinated than in the last six weeks. More than one million doses of the vaccine were administered in a day, new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed Thursday, marking the first time since early July that the single-day change in doses has topped one million. The average pace of those initiating vaccination is more than 70% higher than one month ago.www.cnn.com
