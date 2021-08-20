Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Zacks: Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Efx#Equifax Inc#Efx#Zacks Investment Research#Truist#Needham Company Llc#Royal Bank Of Canada#The Goldman Sachs Group#Sec#Ma#Blackrock Inc#Md#State Street Corp#Peg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Likely Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed several hours Tuesday by a “recent possible anomalous health incident,” the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi said. The U.S. government uses that phrase to describe what’s known as “Havana syndrome,” a rash of mysterious health incidents...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden to stick with Aug. 31 deadline for Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden does not plan to extend the Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, an administration official confirmed Tuesday. Biden will accept a recommendation from Pentagon officials that more time is not necessary to evacuate American citizens and civilians from the country. Multiple news outlets reported, however, that Biden has asked for contingency plans should the situation change and more time is needed.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday.
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CVS Health mandates vaccines for some employees

CVS Health on Monday announced it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all corporate employees and certain clinical workers who interact with patients. The two groups of employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31, while pharmacists will have until Nov. 30 to get the shot, the company said. “From the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy