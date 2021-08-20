Zacks: Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion
Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.www.modernreaders.com
