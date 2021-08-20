Cancel
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Couchbase has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.60.

