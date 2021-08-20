Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $476.08 Million
Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will announce sales of $476.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $468.86 million and the highest is $484.50 million. WEX posted sales of $382.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0