Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.35 Million
Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report $79.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.59 million to $90.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $81.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0